Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $4,468,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

