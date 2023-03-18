Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

