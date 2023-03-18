Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FREE. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Whole Earth Brands stock remained flat at $2.95 on Thursday. 652,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.59 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 580,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,366,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.