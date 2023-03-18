WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $722,479.27 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and $722,479.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00310821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00023363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

