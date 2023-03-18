Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$26.76 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$21.59 and a 1 year high of C$37.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

