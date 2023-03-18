Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 159.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

