Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

