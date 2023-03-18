West Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,293. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

