Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 3,543 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $94.39. 17,056,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

