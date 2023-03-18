Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.86. 335,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.