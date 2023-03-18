Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $94,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,322. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

