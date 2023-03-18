Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $441.00. 2,917,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

