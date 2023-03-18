Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $11.04 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $358.14. 6,725,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.18. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

