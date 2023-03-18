Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $690.85. 841,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,563. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.66 and a 200 day moving average of $652.89. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.