WAXE (WAXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $164,399.38

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, WAXE has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $164,399.38 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $70.53 or 0.00260625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

