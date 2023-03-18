Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.93) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of WOSG opened at GBX 743 ($9.06) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 632.50 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,224 ($14.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 889.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 863.05. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,580.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Watches of Switzerland Group

In related news, insider Bill Floydd sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.15), for a total value of £6,780.62 ($8,264.01). 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

