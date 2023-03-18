Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $153.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.