Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $134.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.