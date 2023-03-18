Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,953 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 32,003,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,522,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.