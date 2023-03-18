Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR WCH opened at €142.95 ($153.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

