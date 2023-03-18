W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $663.50 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $634.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

