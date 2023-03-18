W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is EWG Elevate Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 3.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 1,713,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

