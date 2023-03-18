Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.48 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00013275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.28 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00208162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,514.67 or 1.00003992 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.6136364 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,084,506.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.