voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Friday. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.