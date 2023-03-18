voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock remained flat at $2.05 during midday trading on Friday. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
voxeljet Company Profile
