Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.95 ($9.62) and traded as high as €9.20 ($9.89). Vivendi shares last traded at €8.99 ($9.67), with a volume of 8,168,691 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group set a €14.60 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.95.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.