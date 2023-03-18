Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 3.3 %

VPG opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $539.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $1,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,029.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 381,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

