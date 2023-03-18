Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

