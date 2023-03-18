Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.73 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

