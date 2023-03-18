Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

