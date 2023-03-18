Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. The stock has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

