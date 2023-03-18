Vigilare Wealth Management Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,049,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

