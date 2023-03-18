Vigilare Wealth Management Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $5.46 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

