Vigilare Wealth Management Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.