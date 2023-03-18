Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 36.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.