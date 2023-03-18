Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.10

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 23583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$513.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.95.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

