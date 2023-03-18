VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VSDA opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.