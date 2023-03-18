Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after buying an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.