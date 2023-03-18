VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VRSN stock opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average is $195.55. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,733 shares of company stock worth $12,645,242 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

