Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 32,844 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 32,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,770,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,016.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,133. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 255,179 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

