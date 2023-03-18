Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits Market Cap of $104.74 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.74 million and approximately $138.34 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02195417 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $145,928,910.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

