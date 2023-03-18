Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.53 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $53.53 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00065915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,077,243 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,077,241 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

