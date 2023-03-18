Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.