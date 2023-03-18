Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 2,657,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

