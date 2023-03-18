Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,103,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,582. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

