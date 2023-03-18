Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.19. 332,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,290. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

