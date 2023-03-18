Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.