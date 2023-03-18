Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $80.61.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 580.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.