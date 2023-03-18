Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Cut by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $360,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

