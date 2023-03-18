Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is RFG Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 13.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.22. 1,208,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,364. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

