Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

VMI opened at $297.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.